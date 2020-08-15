DECATUR — A biologist with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management has been been recognized as the 2020 Fisheries Conservationist of the Year during the Alabama Wildlife Federation's Governor's Conservation Achievement Awards.
Cal Johnson is an ADEM biologist who conducts fisheries and stream assessments across the state, including the Shoals.
In his prior role with the Geological Survey of Alabama, Johnson helped develop a sampling method to provide robust and consistent data on Alabama’s extraordinary fish diversity. He also served on the field crew that collected the first Tri-spot Darter in Alabama in more than 50 years, and and played a key role in coordinating surveys throughout the upper Coosa River basin.
Johnson is active in the Alabama Rivers and Streams Network, served as chair of the Alabama Chapter of the American Fisheries Society in 2018, and is highly committed to his profession.
As one of his fellow professionals stated, “Cal always makes himself available. He demonstrates leadership and wisdom beyond his years, and represents the fisheries industry with professionalism.”
The AWF Governor’s Conservation Achievement Awards are the most respected conservation honors in the state. Over the past 45 years, AWF has presented these awards to individuals and organizations that make great contributions to the conservation of Alabama’s wildlife and related natural resources.
ADEM spokeswoman Lynn Battle said Johnson is based in ADEM's Decatur area office, but works all over the northern part of the state.
