MUSCLE SHOALS — U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt Monday affirmed his commitment to the Essential Air Service Program and its impact on the Northwest Alabama Regional Airport.
Aderholt visited the airport, met with members of its board of directors, and received an update on a $356,300 improvement project he helped secure funds for.
"This airport is very important to economic development for the region," Aderholt said. "This airport has so much potential. It's very important, and I firmly believe that for economic development you have to have a strong airport."
He pointed out it's the only airport in northwest Alabama that offers commercial air service to a major hub. Boutique Air provides four daily flights to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Aderholt also said funding for the Essential Air Service Program, which subsidizes commercial air service, is currently safe. The congressman said he's been a strong supporter of the EAS because of his familiarity with rural airports and the challenges they face.
Airport Director Barry Griffith said the airport is the recipient of a grant that will help fund new LED airfield signage that will complement the new runway designation.
The signage project includes $338,393 in grant funds, including $8,905 from the Alabama Department of Transportation and $8,905 from the airport.
"We've got some aging infrastructure here we're trying to improve," Griffith said.
Griffith said airfield from several different manufacturers have been replaced over the years. The new project will replace those signs with LED signs from the same manufacturer.
"This is important for long-term airfield maintenance because all the parts are identical, and it provides better visibility for runway landings and for aircraft maneuvering on taxiways, especially at night," Griffith said.
He also discussed future projects that include sealing the shorter 18/36 runway and another project to improve the area around runway 12/30 in the event an aircraft leave the paved surface.
The airport director said drainage infrastructure around the runways that was constructed by the U.S. Corps of Engineers in the 1940s is deteriorating, and water around the runway does not drain properly. Another grant would involve the continued development of the southeast quadrant of the airport and the potential construction of a new hangar.
Airport officials also asked Aderholt for his aid in convincing Delta Air Lines to work with Boutique Air on an interline or code sharing agreement so people flying out of Muscle Shoals could purchase one ticket through Delta's website.
Boutique has similar agreements with American and United Air Lines.
Airport board members Joe McKinney, Rick Elliott, Gil Melson and Rick East attended the meeting, along with Shoals Chamber of Commerce President Caitlin Holland.
