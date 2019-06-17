TUSCUMBIA — Art lovers unable to attend regular business hours at the Tennessee Valley Museum of Art will still have an opportunity to see the exhibits on display when the museum hosts its first “Art After Five” event this month.
The casual, free event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. June 27. Light refreshments will be served as attendees take a stroll through the three exhibits, which are all endorsed as official Alabama Bicentennial events.
A tour led by TVMA Curator Mollie Schaefer-Thompson will begin at 6 p.m.
“We’d love anyone and everyone with any level of interest in the arts to come by and check it out,” said Bobby Bozeman, who handles marketing and program development for the Tennessee Valley Art Association. “The museum also functions really well as a place for people with similar interests to meet, network and share with each other, and events like this help us get that critical mass of people here at one time so that can happen.”
Art After Five attendees will be able to see a unique range of works: Montgomery artist Melissa Tubbs’s realistic pen and ink drawings; the paintings, pottery, jewelry, baskets and more in “The Rise of the Southern Craft Movement” collection; and pieces created by blind, deaf-blind and visually impaired students as part of the Helen Keller Art Show of Alabama.
“Personally, I really like these works because they capture a lot of different pieces of the Alabama spirit and the Southern spirit,” Schaefer-Thompson said.
She expressed an appreciation for Tubbs’s use of cross-hatching to make her drawings “come to life,” while praising the Helen Keller Art Show for recognizing “the innate human sense to create and express.”
The diversity of artists in “Southern Craft” and their work make the exhibit especially unique, according to Schaefer-Thompson.
She said one wall at the museum consists of baskets — some practical, others intricate, all beautiful in their own way.
“It’s interesting to see the spaces in between those, and I think that’s a lot of the exhibition,” Schaefer-Thompson said. “Some things are beautiful because of the concept and the work and the things that go into making them, and some things are beautiful for their purpose.”
Schaefer-Thompson said she hopes "Art After Five" attendees will enjoy taking part in TVMA’s celebration of Alabama’s bicentennial, which through the exhibits recognizes “all of the culture and history in this state and in this region.”
Schaefer-Thompson said the museum may start holding an "Art After Five" event for each new round of exhibitions.
