FLORENCE — Those in search of a new furry friend will have a more affordable opportunity to adopt this Saturday as part of an “Empty the Shelters” event at the Florence-Lauderdale Animal Shelter.
The nationwide event — first put on by Bissell Pet Foundation (BPF) in 2016 — is lowering the adoption fee to $25 for animals at more than 120 agencies in 26 states. BPF takes care of the remaining costs.
BPF has put more than 23,000 animals in new homes to date, according to a news release.
The purpose of the event is to “shed light on pet homelessness across the country and encourage families to adopt a pet and save a life,” the release states.
“Our shelter partners continue to give feedback that 'Empty the Shelters' is saving lives in their area,” said BPF Founder Cathy Bissell. “Not only do thousands of pets find homes, but shelter and rescue organizations of all sizes collaborate to make the greatest impact possible for pets. These relationships continue long after the event ends.”
The Florence-Lauderdale Animal Shelter, located at 3240 Roberson Road, will have dogs and cats available for adoption from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. They will be microchipped and spayed/neutered.
Microchips must be registered to the adopter before leaving. A fee may apply.
The shelter also requires adopters be pre-approved before taking home a new pet. Vet verification and housing verification are also required.
For information, call 256-718-5171.
