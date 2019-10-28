FLORENCE — A Book of the Year in 2019 chosen by the American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture has been added to the library of several local schools.
"Right This Very Minute" by Lisi H. Detlefsena nd illustrated by Renee Kurilla, was recently presented to Kilby school Director Eric Kirkman.
The Alabama Farmers Agriculture Foundation and Alabama Ag in the Classroom are promoting agricultural literacy by sharing the book, according to a news release. The book not only encourages agricultural learning but educates youth about where their daily food and fiber come from.
Throughout October the books were distributed by the Lauderdale County Farmers Federation and the Women’s Committee to the elementary school library.
In addition to Kilby, book were presented to Brooks High School, Central High School, Lauderdale County High School, Lexington High School, Rogers High School, Waterloo High School, Wilson High School, and Underwood Elementary School in the Lauderdale County School District.
Books also were presented to Forest Hills Elementary School, Harlan Elementary School, Hibbett Elementary School, and Weeden Elementary School in the Florence district, as well as, Mars Hill Bible School and Riverhill School.
