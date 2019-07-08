BIRMINGHAM — The University of Alabama at Birmingham is getting a $7.5 million grant to help in the fight against HIV.
According to a news release, the money will go to UAB's Center for AIDS Research. It comes as a renewed grant from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
The center will use the grant to help fight the AIDS epidemic both in Alabama and the Southeast. Researchers will look at social, behavioral and medical factors that contribute to HIV exposure and transmission.
UAB's office is one of 19 Centers for AIDS Research established nationwide by the National Institutes of Health. The UAB center is in his 31st year of research.
