MUSCLE SHOALS — The difference between the aging surface of runway 18/36 and the recently resurfaced runway 12/30 at the Northwest Alabama Regional Airport shows why improvements in 18/36 are needed.
The airport has received a $517,600 grant that will also be used to repaint numerous markings on the runway and adjacent taxiways.
The point where the two runways intersect shows the smooth, tightly compacted pavement of the 6,694-foot runway 12/30, compared to the rough, pock-marked surface of the 4,000-foot runway 18/36.
Lineman Johnny Howard said small rocks and other material can break loose from the older runway and potentially damage aircraft.
A seal coat included in the grant project will prevent that from happening, and extend the life of the runway, Airport Director Barry Griffith said.
Last year, runway 12/30 was resurfaced as part of a $5.9 million airport improvement project. The lines and markings were all repainted with reflective paint, and new signage was installed.
"The $517,600 grant that the Northwest Alabama Regional Airport recently received is 100% funded by the FAA as part of the 2020 Federal Stimulus Package," Griffith said. "This project is scheduled to begin in early September and be completed by the end of December."
Griffith said there are two components to the grant project.
The first part is the repair of runway 18/36, which includes crack sealing of all pavement joints and cracks on the shorter supplemental runway and adjoining taxiway areas.
"Once that is done, we will seal coat all pavement surfaces, and re-stripe all runway markings and some taxiway markings," Griffith said. "This will extend the life of the pavement surfaces approximately 10 to 15 years before a pavement rehabilitation project is necessary."
Griffith said the second half of the grant is a pavement management study, which will be used to develop a pavement management plan.
Planning for pavement repairs and maintenance is a necessity, he said.
"With a comprehensive study of all runway, taxiway and apron/ramp pavement surfaces, the airport can better plan for future repairs and seek federal assistance through FAA Airport Improvement Program grant funds," Griffith said.
Howard said reflective paint on the markers and lines fades over time as reflective particles in the paint wash away. The reflective markings help pilots when they're approaching the runways.
