MUSCLE SHOALS — Boutique Air is experiencing an uptick in passengers flying from the Shoals to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after the novel coronavirus pandemic caused boardings to decrease drastically during the spring, Northwest Alabama Regional Airport Director Barry Griffith said.
"Boutique Air, along with the Northwest Alabama Regional Airport, are considered essential service operators and have remained open during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic," Griffith said. "Boutique Air has consistently flown scheduled routes daily to the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport during this time period."
The airport experienced a drastic reduction in passengers, especially in April, but Griffith said those passengers are slowly returning.
"Boutique is currently seeing 30% to 35% passenger load factors, and is slowly recovering along with the rest of the airline industry," Griffith said. "Total passengers are up about 51% from May to June; however, we are approximately 103% less than 2019 total passengers for the month of June."
Brian Kondrad, assistant general manager for Boutique Air, said the airline is definitely seeing an increase in passenger loads in Muscle Shoals and across its entire network.
"Muscle Shoals has seen a 200% increase in passengers in June compared from April," Kondrad said.
Between March 15 and July 14, Boutique Air has completed a total of 824 flights.
"We improved our reliability as well, and stood at or above a 98% completion factor on our flights to successfully get Muscle Shoals passengers back and forth to Atlanta and beyond with our connecting partners," Kondrad said.
Griffith said airport revenue has suffered during the pandemic.
"MSL also had fewer operations from private aircraft operators during the last three months, which has impacted the financial condition of the airport due to less fuel sales and other aeronautical services," Griffith said.
He said the airport and the airline received Paycheck Protection Program money through the U.S. Small Business Administration to assist with operational costs during the last four months.
"Airport revenues are down approximately 30% over last year, but we anticipate a strong recovery in the last quarter of this year, and hope that the first quarter of 2021 will return to normal levels," Griffith said.
He said the Northwest Alabama Regional Airport and Boutique Air are following Centers for Disease Control guidelines for passenger safety, including disinfecting all public areas, passenger screening checkpoints, and cleaning the airline aircraft cabins.
"Facial masks are offered to all passengers at the BTQ ticket counter," Griffith said.
Kondrad said Boutique Air has a disinfecting protocol after every flight, and also requires passengers to wear a face mask while enplaning and deplaning the aircraft, as well as during the flight.
At this time, there is not a limit on the number of passengers per flight.
The Pilatus PC-10 aircraft seats nine passengers.
