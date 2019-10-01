COLUMBIANA — Reacting to record breaking enrollment, the Alabama 4-H Foundation will announce "The Center of It All," a capital campaign focusing on expanding the infrastructure of the 4-H center located south of Birmingham.
Alabama's 4-H program has experienced four years of record breaking enrollment, according to a news release. With almost 180,000 young people involved, students must be placed on wish lists to participate in science and camping programs at the center.
“Right now we’ve reached our capacity at camp,” Molly Gregg, Alabama Cooperative Extension System assistant director for 4-H, said in the release. “It’s hard as a youth development professional to think there are children who cannot come to camp because we don’t have the room for them. This campaign addresses this need so that every interested child in Alabama can participate.”
More than 76 percent of the campaign’s $9.9 million goal has been raised, but public support is needed to raise the $2.5 million to reach that goal, according to the release.
Improvements include an expanded dining area and new kitchen, new dormitories and the Alabama 4-H Fund for Excellence, an unrestricted fund that will give the foundation the capacity to launch special initiatives.
