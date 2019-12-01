MONTGOMERY — Alabama's 2019 bicentennial commemoration will culminate this month with a celebration at the Alabama Capitol featuring concerts, a parade, a park dedication, cultural performances and open houses.
The full schedule of events can be found at the bicentennial website.
A ceremony and celebration on Dec. 14 at the Alabama Capitol will mark the 200th anniversary of Alabama's admission to the United States in 1819.
There will be a parade at noon up Dexter Avenue to the Alabama Capitol followed by a bicentennial festival around the Alabama Capitol and in downtown Montgomery. The festival will include musical performances, crafts, children's activities and historical reenactors.
Gov. Kay Ivey will dedicate the Alabama Bicentennial Park on the Capitol grounds. which tells the state's story in 16 bronze plaques.
The day will conclude with a concert on the steps of the Alabama Capitol and featuring popular musicians from Alabama. The concert will be followed by a finale presentation about Alabama and its history. There will be an encore presentation again Dec. 15.
