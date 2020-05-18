MONTGOMERY — Alabama's death toll from the coronavirus neared 500 on Saturday.
The Alabama Department of Public Health reported there have been more than 11,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state and at least 485 deaths. That's 12 more deaths than were reported Friday.
Three counties — Mobile, Jefferson and Montgomery — accounted for 41% of all case growth in the last day. Mobile added 45 cases, Jefferson added 37 and Montgomery added 35.
