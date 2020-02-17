MONTGOMERY — Alabama is in line for nearly $42 million in federal funding to help with projects related to water, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
The state is eligible for about $18 million to help with projects like fixing old water infrastructure, fixing storm water problems and recycling, according to an announcement from the agency released Thursday.
Another $23 million is available to improve drinking water systems. Those projects can include things like removing water lines that contain lead and protection from floods.
The money goes to state revolving funds that make loans available for projects. As money is repaid into the fund, states make new loans available.
Nationwide, some $2.7 billion is available to states, tribes and territories for water-related projects.
