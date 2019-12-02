Alabama gas prices increased by 1 cent per gallon during the past week, averaging $2.27 per gallon as of today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 3,348 stations.
Alabama gas prices are 1.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 13.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, the organization reported.
Gas prices in the state vary from $2.13 per gallon to $2.59 per gallon. Nationally, the lowest price for a gallon of gas is $1.71 per gallon, while the most expensive is $4.99 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.58 a gallon today. The national average is down 1.6 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 14.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
"The nation's average gasoline price on Thanksgiving was slightly higher than expected at $2.58 per gallon, with a close to even split with roughly half the nation's states seeing average prices decline in the last week while the other saw upward moves on continued speculation on a possible U.S./China trade deal," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
DeHann said gas prices typically trend lower during December as refiners continue to increase throughput after maintenance season and as overall weather curbs gasoline demand, easing prices.
