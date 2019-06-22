MONTGOMERY — Alabama's unemployment has fallen slightly to a record-tying 3.7 percent.
An announcement released Friday by the state says the May jobless rate fell one-tenth of a percent from April's rate of 3.8 percent.
That's well below the May 2018 rate, and it ties a record set earlier this year for the state's all-time low unemployment mark.
Overall employment rose to more than 2.1 million people. That represents a yearly gain of 40,720 workers.
Shelby County in metro Birmingham has Alabama's lowest unemployment rate at 2.1%, followed by Marshal County at 2.3 percent.
Wilcox County in rural west Alabama has the state's highest jobless rate at 6.6 percent. Greene County is next at 5.7 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.