MONTGOMERY — Alabama's new mandate for wearing face masks in public was off to an uneven start across the state Friday.
At a strip mall in heavily Republican Shelby County south of Birmingham, most people coming and going from shops wore cloth face masks. A customer at a UPS store in Pelham apologized out loud for forgetting hers; everyone else inside wore a mask or a plastic face shield.
A few miles away at a Home Depot store, most customers and employees wore masks, yet a few refused offers of a free mask as they entered the retailer, a worker said.
"It's better than it was but it's not 100%," said the employee, who wasn't authorized to speak publicly. "We're getting some resistance."
The rule requires a mask for anyone older than 6 who's in public and within 6 feet (2 meters) of someone who's not a relative.
Some police agencies said they would provide face masks to people not wearing them in public, but others indicated officers wouldn't get involved.
The disease has infected more than 62,000 people statewide and killed more than 1,230, state statistics show.
