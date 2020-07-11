CLANTON — A longtime Alabama mayor diagnosed with the disease caused by the new coronavirus has died, city officials said Thursday.
The Clanton Fire Department announced on its Facebook page that Mayor Billy Joe Driver died while fighting COVID-19. The 84-year-old Driver served with the department before becoming mayor of the central Alabama town of 8,800 people in 1984.
News outlets reported that Driver had been hospitalized since late June. He planned to retire later this year, according to the Fire Department message.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey called Driver a valued public servant.
"He will truly be missed in his home of Clanton, but also by many of us across the state. I offer my heartfelt prayers to his loved ones, friends and the city of Clanton in their tremendous time of loss," Ivey said in a statement.
