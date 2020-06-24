TUSCUMBIA — Alabama Music Hall of Fame board members were informed Tuesday the 2020 honors and awards banquet earned the local music attraction a profit of $66,000.
The banquet was heldJan. 25, at the Marriott Shoals Conference Center in Florence.
During a Tuesday teleconference, AMHOF Director Sandra Burroughs told board members the biannual banquet earned $66,000, which was less that she had hoped and less than the previous banquets held in Florence.
The 2018 banquet earned $81,000, while the 2016 banquet brought in $94,000. The 2014 banquet, the first to be held in the Shoals, earned about $80,000.
The banquet is a major fundraising event for the hall of fame, board member Judy Hood said.
"We tried to make it a little nicer than the ones before," Burroughs said.
That included gifts to and travel expenses for inductees, their family members or representatives.
"Those people added a lot of value," Burroughs said.
Two representatives of the Willie Mae Rock Camp For Girls in New York attended the banquet. Burroughs said their visit led to stories about the banquet in New York. Hood said the relationships formed should be helpful to the attraction in the future.
Willie Mae "Big Mama" Thornton was one of this year's inductees, along with Gary Baker, Marvyn Warrren and Elton B. Stephens.
"It was an expensive banquet altogether because of the clientele we had," she said. "If we made $165,000 I'd be wishing we made $200,000."
Hood said they received numerous complements about the 2020 banquet.
"My husband is always my biggest critic," Burroughs said. "What he saw, it blew him away."
She said organizers have compiled a list of what went right and what went wrong so they can improve the 2022 banquet.
Alabama Public Television is expected to air an edited version of the show later this year.
"I thought it was great," board member and state Rep. Bill Poole said. "I've been to two and I'd have a hard time saying which one was better."
Board member and 2006 American Idol winner Taylor Hicks said he would be glad to emcee the show until he no longer can.
Since the banquets have been so successful, Hicks suggested moving the event to Birmingham where it could he held in a larger venue, thus attracting more people and raising more money for the hall of fame. He also suggested making the event an annual affair.
"I'm happy to emcee them as long as I'm breathing," Hicks said. "My goal is to keep promoting and waving the flag."
Judy Ryals, board member and president/CEO of the Huntsville/Madison County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said as an attendee she felt the banquet went smoothly.
"Y'all exceeded my expectations," Ryals said. "I've been to numerous banquets and I think this is one of the best ones yet."
