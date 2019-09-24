MONTGOMERY — Alabama joins the nation today to celebrate National Voter Registration Day, a day set aside to celebrate our democracy and encourage people to participate in our election process.
Last year, more than 860,000 people registered to vote across the country on National Voter Registration Day, according to a news release from the office of Secretary of State John Merrill, In Alabama 7,617 new voters entered the rolls on National Voter Registration Day 2018.
“One of the things we’ve done in the last four years, eight months, and four days that I’ve been in office is ensure that each and every eligible U.S. citizen that is a resident of Alabama is registered to vote and has a photo ID," Merrill said.
Merrill's office is hosting voter registration drives in several counties.
"We have made a concerted effort to boost civic engagement in the state, bringing the total number of registered voters to 3,519,091 as of Friday, Sept. 20th, shattering every record in the state for voter registration and voter participation," he said.
Alabama residents can register to vote or update their registration information by downloading the “Vote for Alabama” app on their smart phone or by visiting the Secretary of State’s website.
“We are excited to celebrate this special day that encourages increased participation in our electoral process," Merrill said. "We will continue to work daily to promote voter registration and participation through our multi-media campaign, advertising, visits to all 67 counties, and various other special events."
For information, go to NationalVoterRegistrationDay.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.