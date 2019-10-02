Alabama has had its share of Grammy Award winners from Hank Williams to Lionel Richie to Jason Isbell to John Paul White and the Alabama Shakes.
Singer/songwriter Melanie Tolbert would love to add her name to that list.
"When I was kid I fell in love with music by singing along to country radio with my dad in his El Camino and standing on my toy chest belting out songs with a plastic microphone," she said.
Tolbert said she grew up in the Heflin area in eastern Alabama, but lived in Los Angeles and New York City, working in modeling, acting and music. Music, however, what what she really wanted to do.
"I moved to NYC to go to college and was scouted by a modelling agency and moved to France," Tolbert said. "I song wrote all the time."
About eight or nine months ago, Tolbert wrote and performed a song about struggling with addiction, called "Addiction Solution."
"It got out ahead of me in terms of people liking it," she said during a telephone interview from Gadsden, where she is looking after her mother. "It's a good thing. I wasn't thinking about it going as far as it has."
Then someone suggested Tolbert put the song up on the Grammy ballot. So she found a voting member of the Recording Academy to submit the song.
Now she needs enough votes from Recording Academy members to actually receive a Grammy nomination. Tolbert said "Addiction Solution" could be nominated in the Best American Roots Performance, Best American Roots Song, Record of the Year and Song of the Year categories.
If it receives sufficient votes, it could be nominated in one or all categories.
The Recording Academy allows potential nominees to solicit votes for their work, but an independent artist like herself doesn't have the means to take out advertisements in trade magazines or billboards in Los Angeles.
"They have rules and you have to be careful," Tolbert said. "I followed their steps because I didn't want to get disqualified."
She hopes there are voting members in Alabama who will consider her work and allow a fellow Alabamian to have a chance at a Grammy.
Tolbert said she found out her submission was included on Sept. 25, but voting concludes on Oct. 10.
Ceora Brown, the awards information project manager/archivist for the Recording Academy, said the academy receives 20,000 entries per year.
Now that song submissions have been identified, the next step in the process is voting to see what songs, albums or artists end up in which categories. The third step is the final round where voters determine the actual Grammy winner in each category.
Alabama Music Hall of Fame Director Sandra Burroughs said Tolbert contacted her about getting the word out to potential Grammy voters.
"I thought it was an interesting story," Burroughs said. "It's one of those things where I feel like it's an educational thing for us. This is not something we get a lot of requests for."
Tolbert graduated from the University of Alabama with a degree in political science/ international affairs, and attended Oxford University on a Gilman International Scholarship to study writing.
The 62nd Grammy Awards show is 7 p.m. Jan. 26.
