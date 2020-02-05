TUSCALOOSA — Alabama plans to honor its first African American scholarship athlete, Wendell Hudson, who has ties to the University of North Alabama.
Hudson left his alma mater in 1979 and served as an assistant men's basketball coach at UNA through 1982. The Lions advanced to the NCAA Division II tournament twice, appearing in the Final Four in 1980.
Hudson's No. 20 jersey will become the first to hang in the rafters at Coleman Coliseum. The ceremony will be held at halftime of Alabama's basketball game with LSU on Feb. 15.
Hudson's jersey number will still be in circulation, though Alabama officials proclaimed that it will be the first to be retired.
A scholarship has also been endowed in his honor. Crimson Tide uniforms will sport patches bearing his initials for the rest of the winter and sprint sport seasons.
Hudson averaged 19.0 points and 12.9 rebounds during his Alabama career and was the Southeastern Conference player of the year in 1973. A second-round draft pick by the NBA's Chicago Bulls in 1973, he was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.