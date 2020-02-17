TUSCUMBIA — The director emeritus of the Alabama Folklife Association will present a program that examines the pivotal role played by African Americans in developing the music that gave birth to today's bluegrass and country music as a part of Black History Month.
“Fiddlers, Banjo Players and Strawbeaters: Alabama’s First Pop Musicians” is a free program that will be presented at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the historic Belle Mont Mansion.
The program, which is being presented by the Alabama Humanities, features Alabama Humanities Foundation Road Scholar Joyce Cauthen.
Cauthen draws her knowledge from historical writings, slave narratives, early newspaper articles, and interviews with older fiddlers she visited in the 1980s, whose fathers and grandfathers learned tunes from African American fiddlers.
The Road Scholars Speakers Bureau provides public presentations and lectures on a variety of humanities topics. Designed to educate and entertain, the programs are presented by Alabama’s most enlightening university and independent scholars, according to a release about the event.
This Black History Month program helps illuminate the long-standing African American history on site at Belle Mont by recognizing Southern musical traditions, particularly in the Shoals area of Alabama, which is world-renowned for its musical heritage, according to the release.
According to the release, Cauthen will discuss the early fiddles of Alabama, the musicians who played them and the popularity of this music in their communities. The discussion will also include fiddle player Jim Cauthen. There will be a question and answer session.
Following the program, a complimentary tour of the historic home will be offered to guests.
