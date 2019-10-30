FLORENCE — Popular music fans can learn more about their favorite instruments during "Fiddlers, Banjo Players and Strawbeaters: America's First Pop Musicians," a free program on Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Florence Indian Mound Museum.
The program begins at 2 p.m. and will be conducted by Alabama Folklife Association director emeritus and fiddle enthusiast Joyce H. Cauthen.
Cauthen will showcase the down-home origins of Alabama’s thriving music culture.
During her discussion, Cauthen will use authentic instruments so that the audience can be fully immersed in the music.
The event is being presented by the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area, Alabama Humanities Foundation, University of North Alabama and Florence Indian Mound Museum.
