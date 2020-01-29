MONTGOMERY — More than 500 items including vehicles, computers, office furniture, televisions, refrigerators and more will be available during the upcoming state surplus property auction.
The online auction begins at 7:30 a.m. Thursday through GovDeals.com. Bidding will close at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5.
For information on becoming an authorized bidder, visit adeca.alabama.gov/Divisions/Surplus/Pages/PublicSales.aspx. The auction items will be listed on GovDeals.com beginning Thursday.
The auction is being hosted by the Surplus Property Division of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs. Auction items can be inspected at the Surplus Property Division’s Montgomery warehouse, 4950 Mobile Highway, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday.
For more information about the online auction, visit adeca.alabama.gov/surplus or call 334-284-0577.
