A section of Alabama 101 will be temporarily closed Tuesday and Wednesday for striping, according to an alert from the Alabama Department of Transportation.
Crews will be striping the road on Wheeler Dam on the Tennessee River, between Town Creek and Elgin, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. The road will be closed to traffic during that time.
Message boards will be in place to alert drivers of the closure, according to ALDOT.
