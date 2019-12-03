GADSDEN — An Alabama youth evangelist faces decades in prison after pleading guilty multiple child-sex charges.
Paul Edward Acton Bowen pleaded guilty Monday in Etowah County to 28 counts involving six boys between the ages of 13 and 16.
The 39-year-old Bowen faced charges that include sexual abuse, sodomy, enticing a child for sex and traveling to meet a child for sexual abuse. He still faces charges in the Birmingham area and in Florida.
Bowen was arrested on sex abuse charges last year and authorities say additional victims came forward after he was in jail.
Bowen was a Christian minister who wrote books, ran his own youth ministry and traveled to speak at youth events.
No sentencing date is set. Bowen pleaded guilty as his first trial was set to begin.
