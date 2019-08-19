FLORENCE — A teller's alertness and quick thinking today apparently stopped a bank robbery before it could occur.
Florence Police responded to a alarm at Listerhill Credit Union just before noon today.
Police detective Brad Holmes said they had received several calls about a suspicious person at local banks.
According to preliminary reports concerning the Listerhill incident, a teller noticed a suspicious man in line inside the facility and alerted authorities by pressing the alarm.
Within seconds, police arrived and had the man in custody. According to reports at the scene, the suspect had a note with him as he stood in line.
Police are looking for a vehicle in connection to the incident and are reviewing surveillance video from surrounding businesses.
