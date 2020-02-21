HUNTSVILLE — Equipment is expected to be delivered today that will help the Alabama Department of Transportation remove flood water from a section of Alabama 101 in Lawrence County and Lawrence 406 in the Lennon Hill community north of Town Creek.
North Region Public Information Officer Seth Burkett said a 10-inch pump is coming from Birmingham and 4,000 feet of hose is coming from North Carolina to help remove water from that area.
The Transportation Department closed the intersection Feb. 10 after heavy rain. While the water began receding recently, Tuesday’s rain event compounded the flooding and there is more rain in the forecast.
It now appears that without intervention it could take many weeks, perhaps months, for the water to drain naturally, Burkett said.
Burkett said pumping could begin tonight or tomorrow and continue for an undetermined period of days or weeks. Once water levels are low enough, the Transportation Department will inspect the road to ensure its integrity prior to reopening it to traffic.
