Courting fitness
Last week, a new fitness court opened up in Martin Park, bringing to fruition a joint effort through the National Fitness Campaign.
Tim King, a representative of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama, said in our story the project has a goal of providing fitness courts throughout the country.
The court has seven stations, each focused on a different area, such as agility, core exercises, and push and pull exercises.
We are glad to see this court built in the Shoals. We hope people take advantage of it.
Smoking hot
The Smoke on the Water Backyard Barbecue contest was back at McFarland Park to a large crowd of hungry attendees.
The contest offered tastes of barbecue to a sellout crowd, as well as live music, food trucks, inflatable games for children and a classic car show.
The event was put on by the Rotary Club with proceeds going to Shoals Scholar Dollars.
It was a delicious day for all.
A little kindness
What started out as a seventh-grade project at Brooks High School expanded to all students in grades seven through 12.
Organized by high school English teacher Brenna Williams, students had a two-week window earlier in the semester to write their compliments to other students within their grade in their Google computer program at school.
The rule was that every student would receive at least three compliments, but each person received far over that minimum. There were more than 12,000 compliments submitted.
Also included in each bag was a wooden token engraved with the words “You are loved and wanted,” donated for the project by Florence businesswoman April Howton.
“These comments show that each one of us has an effect on other people,” said student Anna Holt in our story last week. “We’ll remember this all our lives.”
It’s a lesson we should all learn.
Family fun
Children were greeted with hugs and high-fives last Friday during the sixth annual Family Fun Fair at the Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum.
The free event, coordinated by the Children’s Policy Councils of Colbert and Lauderdale counties in conjunction with the Lauderdale County Extension Office, brought together more than 25 partner agencies with booths hosting games and educational materials about their services.
Lee Cox, who is serving as interim coordinator for the Colbert Children’s Policy Council, said the goal of the fair goes beyond just providing various games, books and activities for children.
“This event involves a great deal of planning from the $20,000 grant we receive to purchase books to give away to creating engaging activities for children, to educating their families on the wide range of services available to families throughout the Shoals,” Cox said in our story.
Lauderdale Extension Agent Darlene Minniefield, who headed the parent involvement committee that coordinated the fair, said such events that provide activities promoting family togetherness are much needed in today’s society.
We agree.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.