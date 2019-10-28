TUSCUMBIA — The annual All Saints' Day worship service at the historic St. John's Episcopal Church in downtown Tuscumbia will be Sunday, Nov. 3.
The memorial service, which is open to the public, begins at 3 p.m. and will be conducted by the Rev. Don Smith, rector of Grace Episcopal Church in Sheffield.
The church is located at 300 N. Dickson St. at the corner of Dickson and Third Street.
St. John's Church was founded in 1839. The current building, the state's earliest example of “Carpenter’s Gothic” architecture, was erected in 1852.
During the Federal occupation of Tuscumbia in the 1860s, the church was used by the Union Army to stable horses. In 1874, the church was extensively damaged by a tornado and as a result, the building was reinforced with iron rods and the later addition of buttresses.
The church contains original stained glass windows and furnishings. The pump organ will be featured in the service music.
St. John's Church was closed for regular services in 1955, but remains a consecrated place of worship, maintained through donations.
For more information or to donate to church preservation efforts, contact Ninon Parker, Church Trustee, 106 N. Dickson St., Tuscumbia, AL 35674, or call 256-383-4401 or 256-710-9081.
