FLORENCE — The University of North Alabama has received a business award from the Kappa Nu Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.
The award recognizes businesses that make a lasting positive impact on the community.
“UNA received a business award based on the partnerships they have with area schools and the opportunities they provide their students in the form of the education they provide at an affordable price,” Rod Sheppard, president of the Kappa Nu Lambda chapter of the fraternity and a past president of the UNA Alumni Association, said in a news release. Sheppard is also the principal at Florence High School.
UNA leadership were presented with the award at the 29th Unity Breakfast to honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
“We’re honored to receive such an award from Alpha Phi Alpha because it tells us that we’re benefiting the community and the region positively through the power of the education we provide,” UNA President Ken Kitts said in the release. “Our alumni and their successes are UNA’s legacy, and we’re proud to see how they’re changing the world thanks, in part, to their time at the university.”
