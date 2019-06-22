MUSCLE SHOALS — A group of about 35 amateur radio enthusiasts gathered in Gattman Park today for an emergency preparedness exercise and a little friendly competition.
The Muscle Shoals Amateur Radio Club began setting up antennas early in the morning and will be on the site from 1 p.m. today to 1 p.m. Sunday.
Club President Tim Holt said there is only so much work you can do in advance because the exercise is supposed to show how quickly a radio station could be set up in an emergency, such as the aftermath of a tornado or ice storm and traditional communications were shut down.
He said other amateur radio clubs in the state and nationwide will be participating in the exercise. Holt said the competition portion of the exercise involves contacting other clubs.
"You make contact and exchange certain information," he said.
Holt said the public is encouraged to come out today and learn more about amateur radio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.