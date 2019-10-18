FLORENCE — The American Cancer Society of the Shoals is gearing up for its circus-themed Singing River Social 2 benefit.
But among the aerialists and vintage circus acts, women’s cancer awareness will take center stage.
“Because we do it in the fall, the event is completely devoted to women’s cancers and the unique challenges a woman faces whenever she has a cancer diagnosis,” said Anna Duncan, senior community development manager for the American Cancer Society (ACS) in northwest Alabama. “We hope to be able to provide programs every month throughout the year to educate the community, and to provide those resources that are so needed by everybody.”
Organizers chose “Night Circus” as this year’s theme, based on the book by Erin Morgenstern. It will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Marriott Shoals Hotel and Spa.
Tickets include a dinner and drink tickets.
The social, established last year, is the chapter’s main event in the fall, which also includes the “Pink Tea.”
The inaugural social went “fabulously,” according to Duncan. She said guests embraced the theme, something she hopes will continue this year.
“It is a vintage circus theme, and everything is in black and white, so we encourage our guests to dress flamboyantly in black and white,” she said.
Duncan said last year’s Great Gatsby-themed event exceeded fundraising expectations, shooting past the $50,000 goal beforehand, and ending the night with an extra $10,000 in day-of donations for a grand total of about $70,000.
Funds help support research, resources, education opportunities and advocacy.
Duncan said this year’s fundraising goal ahead of the event will be $70,000, while the day-of goal will remain at $10,000.
Day-of funds specifically support transportation and lodging for local cancer patients, she said.
About a dozen women ambassadors are leading the event. The chapter is also forming a Women’s Cancer Council to help with community events.
Duncan said guests can expect to be wowed by an aerialist during a cocktail hour. The dinner hour will feature a circus act. The Pink Choir will perform under the direction of Jessica Bailey.
The chapter will also honor a local gynecologist.
“They are usually the front-line doctors that usually find the women’s cancers … so we want to highlight those people that are so important to women’s health,” she said.
Duncan said the event seeks to empower women to be their own health advocate.
“This is something that we feel strongly about,” she added. "Our mission is that we don’t want to spend a year doing an event planning, we want to spend a year educating our communities.”
