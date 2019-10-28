TUSCUMBIA — Grammy winning artist and "American Idol" winner Taylor Hicks has been appointed to the Alabama Music Hall of Fame Board of Directors
Gov. Kay Ivey appointed Hicks, who will replace outgoing board member Lynn Robinson. Robinson has served on the board since June 2013.
Hicks made history as the first male American Idol champion to be featured on a Grammy Award-winning record. He appeared on comedian Jimmy Fallon’s "Blow Your Pants Off," which won a Grammy in 2013 for Best Comedy Album.
Hicks won the fifth season of the popular television show "American Idol" in 2006.
The hall of fame's board of directors provide oversight for the museum and other activities. Board members are appointed by the governor.
