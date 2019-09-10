FLORENCE — The aroma of simmering beans with ham is wafting in the air on south Court Street this morning as members of the American Legion Lauderdale Post 11 put the finishing touches to a fundraiser to benefit local veterans.
Bean Day begins at 11 a.m. at the post, located at 318 S. Court Street. It will continue until 2 p.m.
Tickets are $9 per person. In addition to beans with ham, the menu includes coleslaw, cornbread, onion, dessert, tea or bottled water.
Proceeds benefit the local veterans and widows fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.