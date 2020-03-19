While the human population is dealing with the impact of the coronavirus, the animal population is being impacted as well.
Directors of the Colbert and Lauderdale County animal shelters cannot accept more animals, and are taking steps to help people retain their pets.
"Basically, we're asking people to hold off on owner surrenders," Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services Director Cheryl Jones said.
If someone wants to give their pet to the shelter because they fear they will not be able to afford to feed it, the shelter has dog food to give them.
Colbert County Animal Shelter Director Judie Nichols said they also have dog food they can provide to pet owners who can't afford to feed their pets.
Jones said they have "dog crates" that can be used for puppies so they're not chewing up things during the day.
Both shelters are full and cannot accept additional animals.
"Our challenge has always been the population here," Jones said.
Jones said animal adoption agencies have ceased public adoption events and are not taking pets from Shoals shelters as they normally do.
Nichols said she had an individual who wanted to drop off 30 dogs, including females and puppies, and another person who wanted to drop off 13 dogs.
She could not accept them and told them they could be placed on a waiting list.
"We've taken in this week alone probably 20-something animals and it's just Wednesday," Nichols said. "We don't have a place for them anymore."
Both shelters are encouraging people who may be sheltering at home to consider fostering a dog for a period of time.
"We provide everything they need for the animals — medical care, vaccines and food," Nichols said.
Animal control officers in Colbert and Lauderdale counties are also concentrating on emergency situations, such as several animal abuse cases, rather than rounding up stray dogs.
"We will probably curtail picking up strays and limiting animal control to public safety issues," Jones said.
Nichols said if someone sees a stray they can still call animal control because the officer might know who the animal belongs to. She does not, however, have a place to house stray dogs.
Nichols and Jones said animal adoptions are continuing.
Jones said some shelter volunteers have cut back on their time, but regular volunteers are still helping.
