TUSCUMBIA — A diverse range of area artists will have their work on display at the Tennessee Valley Museum of Art beginning July 21 as part of its annual “ArtWorks” exhibition.
ArtWorks, an Alabama Bicentennial-endorsed event, will be on display until Aug. 23.
The exhibit comes shortly after the conclusion of two other Alabama Bicentennial-endorsed exhibits at the museum — “The Rise of the Southern Craft Movement” and “Celebration and Preservation: Drawing Alabama’s Architectural History.” Both exhibits wrapped up July 5.
A longtime staple exhibit at the museum, ArtWorks will feature several artists who are all members of the Tennessee Valley Art Association.
“Alabama has this legacy of making through craft and through art, so ArtWorks is just celebrating that heritage today,” said curator Mollie Schaefer-Thompson.
This year’s exhibit is expected to be “pretty huge,” she added.
Each year, TVAA members of any age or level of experience may submit up to two pieces for consideration. Those pieces must have been completed within the last three years and must not have been displayed before within a 50-mile radius of the museum, according to a press release.
Schaefer-Thompson said she enjoys seeing the broad range of topics TVAA member artists address in their works, which also vary widely in style.
“We have some more traditional oil paintings, and then we have some really thought-provoking photography,” she said.
Jane Zeff is one ArtWorks veteran who will once again have her work displayed.
The Shoals-based artist said she has always had a keen interest for art. Some of her choice mediums include textiles, acrylics and watercolors.
A six-year member of the Tennessee Valley Art Association, Zeff said she particularly enjoys ArtWorks and the chance it gives her to interact with other creatives.
“I absolutely love the energy and cohesiveness at the Tennessee Valley Art Association and how much they contribute to furthering the arts,” she said in the release. “Especially during ArtWorks, I am able to mingle with other artists in the community, and I am able to encourage and be encouraged.”
In contrast, Sarah Ann Evans has only been painting with acrylics for about a year and a half, and is just now beginning to display her work in person.
“I am so excited to exhibit my art at ArtWorks,” Evans said. “I feel that my work usually has a story behind it, and exhibiting it will give me the chance for a new audience to see what I can do.”
“I usually only post my art on social media, but now viewers can experience it in person,” she added. “It will be a new experience for them and me.”
Visitors are invited to the exhibit’s opening day festivities, which will feature a live performance by the band Doctors, Lawyers and Such.
While the exhibition is not juried, opening-day visitors will be able to vote on their favorite pieces to determine four People’s Choice Award winners. Those artists will each receive a $25 prize.
The deadline for members to submit pieces for ArtWorks 2019 is 5 p.m. today.
