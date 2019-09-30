FLORENCE — Shoals residents will have a chance to take advantage of a wide variety of services during the annual Community Health Fair set for Oct. 7-9.
The health fair is a partnership between the Shoals Community Clinic and the University of North Alabama's Anderson College of Nursing and Health Professions.
It will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day at the Shoals Community Clinic, located at 309B Handy Place.
It is free and open to the public.
According to a news release, available services include flu shots, HIV/AIDS testing, and screenings for cholesterol, diabetes, hearing, vision and pulmonary function.
Several community agencies will also be present to provide information, hold demonstrations, and answer questions about nutrition, breast cancer awareness, smoking, mental health, local service organizations and more.
For information, call the clinic at 256-760-4713.
