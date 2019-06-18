Catherine Job has seen firsthand the positive impact the counseling services at The Healing Place have had on grieving children.
“The loss of a loved one is difficult for everyone, but especially for children and teens who may not be able to express their feelings about their loss,” said Job, executive director of the agency that provides grief support services to children, teenagers and families in the Shoals area.
“The Healing Place staff helps children and their families understand grief, communicate their feelings, and learn therapeutic ways to begin to adjust and enjoy life again.”
Funding for the nonprofit comes from donations and monthly gifts, membership fees for The Healing Place 365 Society, sponsorships and fees generated by fundraising events.
One of those fundraisers is Rockin’ on the River, which will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Turtle Point Country Club.
“Participating in the event is an opportunity to support The Healing Place,” Job said. “Without The Healing Place, many children would not receive any services and would struggle with mental health and behavioral issues. The Healing Places helps kids heal, hope and live well.”
Rockin’ on the River is an old-fashioned evening with music on the lawn by the river. The music will be provided by the Nashville Yacht Club, an eight-piece tribute band that specializes in the smooth hits and dance floor essentials of the 1970s and '80s.
There will also be a silent auction.
Tickets are $100 each for individuals, or $500 for a VIP table of four, and $1,000 for a VIP table of eight.
To purchase tickets, call 256-383-7133, or send an email to rockinontheriver2019@gmail.com.
