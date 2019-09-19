FLORENCE — October is approaching, and with it will come Shoals Idea Audition—an opportunity for local entrepreneurs to find support in turning their ideas into reality.
The Shoals Shift event, set for Oct. 15, is supported by the University of North Alabama, Shoals Chamber of Commerce, Shoals Economic Development Authority and Bank Independent.
This is the sixth year for the event, which will once again see contestants present their business ideas to a panel of area professionals. Since its inception, the event has heard more than 110 ideas and awarded more than $27,000 in prize money.
The deadline to submit an idea is Oct. 1.
The contestants will begin their presentations at 4 p.m. in the Guillot University Center on UNA’s campus, with the final round set for 6 p.m.
The public may sit in on the final round for free.
“Each year, the ideas get better and better,” said Mary Marshall VanSant, a founder of the event. “In October, participants will have three minutes to make their pitch. The panel of judges will be made up of local entrepreneurs who will select finalists for the final round, where they will pitch in front of a different panel of judges and a larger audience to determine the winners.”
Cash prizes up for grabs include $5,000 for first place, $2,500 for second place and $1,000 for third place.
“Even if they don’t win a prize here, they get exposure in the community,” said Mitch Hamm, director of the Generator at UNA, in a video highlighting last year’s event. “They also get a chance to see what others are doing, and then they understand that the community is really behind them in wanting to help them and their startup have success.”
Last year’s top idea was pitched by Balance Birth Center, a “pioneer” of out-of-hospital births. The center seeks to improve birth outcomes for Alabama mothers and babies, especially those in rural communities, through “proven, evidence-based care using Certified Nurse Midwives.”
The win was “great reassurance” that the community supported their mission, they said in a social media post.
This year’s event will also feature keynote speaker Darnell Ferguson, according to a UNA news release.
Ferguson is the owner of the Superhero Chef restaurants, which includes one in downtown Tuscumbia. He will share his success story –from being on the verge of failing high school to awakening his culinary passion and talent in a Culinary Arts class, leading to his successful group of restaurants.
VanSant said the competition is for anyone with an idea they want to share.
“We welcome anyone with a great idea for a new or existing product or service to be a part of the competition,” VanSant said. “This is a great way to earn seed money to make it happen or simply test the viability of your idea. Plus, you’ll have a lot of fun while learning how to promote a start-up.”
For information on Shoals Idea Audition, or to register an idea, visit shoalsideaaudition.com.
