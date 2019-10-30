TUSCUMBIA — A defense attorney is evaluating Thomas Charles Hubbard's options after the State Court of Criminal Appeals upheld Hubbard's capital murder conviction stemming from the 2016 shooting death of a 19-year-old Tuscumbia man.
Hubbard, 34, of Muscle Shoals was convicted of capital murder in June 2018 in connection with the death of Ki-Jane Freeman, of Tuscumbia, said Chief Assistant Colbert County District Attorney Angela Hulsey. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Hubbard was accused of ordering the killing of Freeman, who was shot on March 1, 2016, as he sat in his blue Ford Mustang parked outside Spring Creek Apartments in Tuscumbia.
Two accomplices, Peter Capote and Benjamin Young, were identified as the men who shot Freeman. Both have been found guilty of capital murder and have been sentenced to death.
All three men were said to be members of a gang, the Almighty Imperial Gangsters, which Hubbard was said to lead.
According to testimony at the trial before presiding Circuit Judge Jackie Hatcher, Hubbard was accused of planning the shooting of Freeman as retaliation for a break-in at his home.
Tyler Blythe, 20, of Tuscumbia, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, was also shot.
Hulsey said the court announced its decision Friday.
"We were confident we tried a good case and a clean case, and we're pleased the Court of Criminal Appeals agreed," Hulsey said.
A jury deliberated just over one hour before finding Hubbard guilty.
Hubbard was represented at trial by attorneys Jamy Poss, David Bradley and Charlton Pope. Florence attorney Charlie Bottoms handled Hubbard's appeal.
Typically, the Court of Criminal Appeals is the first stop in the appeal process, but Bottoms said the defendant can also apply for a rehearing before the appellate court. The next stop would be the Alabama Supreme Court, he said.
"We'll look at all the options for future appeals," Bottoms said.
Bottoms said he is reviewing the close to 50-page order from the appellate court.
"From a legal standpoint, there seems to be some interesting issues that were brought up," he said.
Hulsey said a fourth suspect in the case, Riley Earl "Try" Hamm III, has pleaded guilty to murder in exchange for a sentence of life in prison with the opportunity for parole.
Hamm was also indicted by a grand jury for capital murder. He pleaded guilty in Colbert County Circuit Court on Oct. 16, Hulsey said.
"He was an accomplice, present at the time of the shooting," Hulsey said.
Hamm was represented by attorneys Sheila Morgan and Brent Woodall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.