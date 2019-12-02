Two students living in State Rep. Jamie Kiel's House District 18 will receive full scholarships to attend the Space Academy at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville next year.
Students ages 12-14 may apply for Space Academy for Leading Students in Alabama (SALSA), a Space Camp program funded by the Alabama Legislature. The program promotes science, technology, engineering and mathematics, also known as STEM, education, along with leadership skills.
To be eligible for SALSA, students may apply for the scholarship at spacecamp.com/salsa or through their school counselor.
Kiel has notified all school systems in his district and they have the information needed to apply. The deadline to apply is Friday, Jan. 31. The two students will be notified by the selection committee in March.
“I am excited to announce that two middle-school students who live in my house district will receive scholarships to attend a special SpaceCamp free of charge," Kiel said in a news release. "This includes students who live in Lauderdale, Colbert, and Franklin counties."
The camp takes place May 24-29.
Each scholarship includes tuition and room and board for the Space Academy program. Travel costs to and from the U.S. Space & Rocket Center is not included.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.