FLORENCE — Shoals Spark, the idea competition open to elementary, middle, and high school students living in the Shoals, has opened applications for this year’s event.
The competition offers students the opportunity to generate unique ideas and plans for how to make the Shoals the ideal place to live and work.
Students interested in the Shoals Spark competition must apply by video before the Feb. 19 deadline. Information as well as applications are available online at shoalsspark.com.
Students who are chosen to present their ideas will do so at the Shoals Spark finale scheduled for 5 p.m. March 19 at the Guillot University Center on the University of North Alabama’s campus.
The event is free and open to the public.
There are no limits on the types of ideas students may present. Ideas can be related to business, for example, technology, education, the arts, recreation, families, entertainment, community development, social services, the environment, preservation, sustainability, healthcare, volunteerism, government, workforce development, philanthropy, special populations, such as the homeless or elderly, or any one of another topics of the student’s choosing.
Shoals Spark is sponsored by UNA, Listerhill Credit Union, and Shoals Shift.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.