MUSCLE SHOALS — The Muscle Shoals City Council work session scheduled for April 20 will begin at 5 p.m. so council members can conduct interviews with two candidates vying for a seat on the board of education.
The work session normally begins at 5:30 p.m.
The meeting, which will be held in the city hall auditorium, is open to the public. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
The council is expected to conduct telephone interviews with candidates Perry Burgess and Marilyn Granville Davis.
