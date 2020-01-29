MUSCLE SHOALS — County Commissioner Tommy Barnes isn't a bow hunter but even with his astigmatism, he came close to hitting the bull's-eye on the new archery targets the county installed at Colbert Alloys Park.
The archery range, which was built mostly by county Maintenance and Road Department employees, is located across from the recreational vehicle camping area at the eastern Colbert County park.
Maintenance Supervisor Robby Carter and employees Heath Armstrong and Brian Arnold laid out the range and built four targets, which are 10, 20, 30 and 40 yards from the concrete shooting lane.
Carter said the targets took about two weeks to build.
"We really enjoyed building it," Carter said. "it was a fun build."
County Administrator Roger Creekmore said the County Road Department brought in fill dirt to build a base for the concrete shooting lane.
"I had visited the Cullman archery range and got some ideas for it," Barnes said.
The Cullman Archery Park is operated by the city's Parks and Recreation Department.
He said the range is another amenity Colbert Alloys Park users can enjoy.
The long-term plan is to add three dimensional targets, such as deer and other animals, for another type of target archery challenge.
Justin Isbell, who runs a monthly archery competition in the No Head Hollow area not far from Alloys Park, said he suggested the range to Barnes, who liked the idea.
"A lot of people might like to hunt, but don't have a place to go site their bow or to practice," Isbell said. "Alloys Park will be perfect for that."
He and Barnes would also like to see local schools utilize the range for instruction and competition.
Isbell said Hatton Elementary School has an archery program.
"Maybe if the kids in the community do it in the schools, they'll talk to mom and dad about getting a bow and they'll have a place to shoot," he said. "It's going to be good for the county."
Creekmore said the county spent about $5,000 in cash on the project, mostly on concrete and materials to build the targets, and a few thousand dollars in man hours on the part of the maintenance crew who built and installed the targets and the earthwork done by the road department.
He said they looked at targets from several other ranges before moving forward with construction.
"There are archery clubs online and some of them actually had diagrams," Creekmore said. "That's what we used as a rough template."
Barnes said they are considering adding some hay bales or rolls behind the targets so archers who miss a target can retrieve their arrow. All that is currently behind the targets is a field of kudzu.
Isbell said the nearest archery ranges are in Moulton and Cullman.
Barnes and Creekmore said the county will continue adding other amenities to Alloys Park as funding permits.
"We just want to continue the amenities to give people more and more opportunities," Barnes said.
