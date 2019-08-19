LifeSouth blood drives are continuing this week to remedy a summer blood shortage.
This week's drives include:
Today, Florence
- Walmart, 3100 Hough Road, noon to 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Lexington
- Lexington Public Library, 11075 Highway 101, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Red Bay
- Big Star, 406 Fourth St. SW, 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sheffield
- Helen Keller Hospital, 1300 S. Montgomery Ave., 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday, Sheffield
- Veterans of Foreign Wars, 419 N. Raleigh Ave., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, Florence
- Underwood Petersville Volunteer Fire Department, 4661 Highway 157, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday, Florence
- Knights of Columbus - St. Michael's Catholic Church, 2781 County Road 30, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Blood donations can also be made at the Shoals' LifeSouth blood center, located at 307 Veterans Drive.
Donors must be at least 17 years old — or 16 with a parent’s permission — to donate with LifeSouth. Eligible donors must be in good health and weigh at least 110 pounds. A photo ID is needed at the time of donation.
Donors receive a mini-physical and a thank-you gift for donating.
For information on donating blood, or to make an appointment at a blood center, go to lifesouth.org.
