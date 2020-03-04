TUSCUMBIA — Area Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers told Colbert County commissioners 100 people in Alabama have been monitored for Covid-19, commonly known as Coronavirus, and so far six people have tested negative for the disease.
Landers said the state has been working on its response to the outbreak for about two months and is currently refining its testing procedures.
"We have to be sure our testing is accurate," Landers said. "This is a serious situation. Our state is taking it seriously. Our county is taking it seriously."
Right now there are no confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the state, Landers said, but she anticipates cases will appear at some point.
Landers described Covid-19, of which there are seven variations, including SARS and MERS, as a "respiratory droplet disease," or a disease that is spread by droplet transmission.
The public, Landers said, should continue to use common sense protective measures, which include a flu shot, regular hand washing and using hand sanitizer.
You should cover your mouth when you cough, stay home when you're sick and follow the advice of your doctor, Landers said. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle can also help prevent contracting the disease.
Colbert County Superintendent Gale Satchel said the school system has spent about $2,000 on disinfectant products like Lysol spray and Chlorox bleach wipes.
The products have been distributed throughout the county school system.
Satchel said she and a Health Department representative helped train her staff about preventive procedures for Covid-19.
"We are ready to take on what is about to happen," Satchel said. "We hope it doesn't hit, but if it does hit, the Colbert County School District is ready."
Colbert County Administrator Roger Creekmore apologized for the smell of disinfectants in the courthouse.
He said disinfectant products have been distributed to offices in the courthouse and employees have been using them.
Creekmore said areas like counter tops, elevator doors, and other places that people regularly come in contact with are being cleaned every night.
