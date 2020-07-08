MUSCLE SHOALS — A man and a juvenile have been arrested in connection with several recent burglaries, including the theft of two firearms from a Colbert County Sheriff's Department vehicle.
Brandon Pryor, 19, Muscle Shoals, and the juvenile are suspected in break-ins throughout the Cottonwood and Nathan Estates subdivisions, according to a Police Department news release.
Sheriff Frank Williamson said a shotgun and a semiautomatic M16 were stolen from a department vehicle parked at a deputy's residence in the Cottonwood neighborhood.
Police Chief Clint Reck said the shotgun was recovered at the time of the arrests.
