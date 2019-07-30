TUSCUMBIA — The Tennessee Valley Museum of Art is hosting its second "Art After Five" event tonight to give busy art lovers a rare chance to see what's currently on display.
Tonight's event will allow visitors to see this year's ArtWorks exhibit free of charge from 5-7 p.m.
The exhibit features more than 120 diverse works by member artists, according to interim director Nancy Sanford. Styles range from abstract paintings to photography to mixed media quilts.
According to curator Mollie Schaefer-Thompson, the majority of pieces come from Shoals-area artists. All have been completed within the last three years and have not been displayed anywhere within a 50-mile radius of the art museum.
Visitors can peruse at their leisure or take part in a guided tour led by Schaefer-Thompson.
Many of the pieces will be for sale, ranging in price from $20 to $4,000.
Patrons who attended the exhibit's opening day cast their votes to select four "People's Choice" winners: "The Leathercrafter" by Martha Carpenter, "Girl Talk" by Leslie Vance, "Snowy Cabin" by Terry "Teno" Jones and "Living Monument […]" by Christi Britten.
The ArtWorks exhibit will be on display until Aug. 23.
