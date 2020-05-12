SHEFFIELD — A major overpass replacement project along one of the busiest highways in the Shoals is expected to begin this summer.
The Alabama Department of Transportation is expected to open bids May 29 for the replacement of the overpasses on the route of U.S. 72 and U.S. 43.
The overpasses span Ashe Boulevard in Sheffield.
According to 2018 traffic data, that section of U.S. 72 and 43 carries an average 17,415 vehicles per day north of Second Street, and 17,510 vehicles just north of Reservation Road.
Allen Teague, preconstruction administrator for the Tuscumbia Area office of the Transportation Department's Northern District, said it typically takes at least six weeks for a contractor to begin mobilizing once the low bid is accepted.
"A lot will depend on how quick the contractor moves in," Teague said.
The contract calls for the project to be completed in 245 working days.
The rule of thumb, Teague said, is to double the number of working days to get a good idea how much time the project will actually take. Teague said it could be "a two-year job."
North and southbound traffic will be diverted to one overpass while the other is removed.
Teague said two new overpasses will be built, but the finished product will resemble a single structure.
Once one side is built, traffic will be shifted to the new overpass and the other old structure will be demolished and a new structure built.
The new overpass will be larger than the existing structure, Teague said. The new overpass will also include a walkway.
According to the Transportation Department's website, the estimated cost of the overpass ranges from $4,513,582 to $5,516,600.
Teague said he hopes traffic issues will be minimal because local drivers know alternate routes to avoid the construction zone.
"It’s busy, but not nearly the most heavily traveled section of highway in the Shoals," Transportation Department spokesman Seth Burkett said. " Average daily traffic is 17,500 to 18,000 vehicles. There is less traffic on this section than on Woodward Avenue, O’Neal Bridge, Florence Boulevard, etc."
Tennessee Valley Authority spokesman Scott Fiedler said TVA is replacing three utility poles to raise electrical lines that cross the highway at the overpass. This was needed to allow the bridge builders enough overhead clearance for their equipment.
Fiedler said TVA discovered it did not require an easement for guide wires for the new, taller poles, which will allow the project to begin sooner than expected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.