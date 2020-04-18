FLORENCE — An argument over personal property Friday led to an assault and one arrest, authorities said.
Matthew Wayne Burnett, 21, has been charged with second-degree assault. He was in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on Friday, according to information released by Sgt. Robbie Howard with the Florence Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.
It is believed Burnett is from Lauderdale County, police said.
According to the information, at approximately 9:25 a.m. Friday, police responded to a report of an assault in the 500 block of East Tombigbee Street.
A 46-year-old man and a witness fled on foot to the 800 block of East Tuscaloosa Street, where they made contact with the first arriving officers.
After an investigation by the Florence Police Department Patrol Division and the Criminal Investigations Division, it was determined an argument over personal property escalated into a physical fight in which the man was struck in the face with a blunt object.
The man and witness ran for several city blocks with the suspect chasing them, still armed with the blunt object, according to the police report. The suspect eventually stopped his pursuit and returned to the scene of the assault, where he was detained by patrol officers.
The victim was transported to North Alabama Medical Center, where he is being treated for multiple facial fractures, police said.
